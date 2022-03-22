IRISnet Hits 1-Day Volume of $14.79 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. IRISnet has a total market cap of $77.84 million and $14.79 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00046821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.80 or 0.07024307 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,730.31 or 0.99592178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00041680 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,068,666,256 coins and its circulating supply is 1,239,908,148 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

