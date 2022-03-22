iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,989 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 166,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $49.48 and a 1-year high of $54.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

