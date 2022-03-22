iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.97 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

