iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $26,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $126.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.97. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.24 and a 12-month high of $128.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

