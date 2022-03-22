iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,617,909 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21.

