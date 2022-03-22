Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Shares of ISDR opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

In other news, Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $54,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 16.7% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Issuer Direct by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

