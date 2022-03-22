Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE ITCB opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.1646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

