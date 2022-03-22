ITV (LON:ITV) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a GBX 93 ($1.22) target price on the broadcaster’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

ITV has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ITV to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ITV to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.11) to GBX 95 ($1.25) in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 133.50 ($1.76).

LON ITV opened at GBX 81.95 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 106.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 109.96. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.81.

In related news, insider Peter Bazalgette purchased 110,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £99,053.10 ($130,401.66). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £3,342.21 ($4,399.96). Insiders bought 175,296 shares of company stock worth $14,979,837 over the last quarter.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

