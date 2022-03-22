ITV (LON:ITV) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ITV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ITV to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.22) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 133.50 ($1.76).

Shares of LON:ITV traded up GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 82.92 ($1.09). 7,055,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,546,983. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 109.96.

In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £3,342.21 ($4,399.96). Also, insider Peter Bazalgette bought 110,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £99,053.10 ($130,401.66). In the last three months, insiders purchased 175,296 shares of company stock worth $14,979,837.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

