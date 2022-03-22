J2 Capital Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 12.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.14. The stock had a trading volume of 96,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,338. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $98.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $86.95.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.