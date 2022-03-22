J2 Capital Management Inc Buys New Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 36,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Linker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $3,866,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,707 shares of company stock worth $4,599,277 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 73,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

