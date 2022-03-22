J2 Capital Management Inc Makes New $313,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after buying an additional 346,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after buying an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,933,000 after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,847,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,156,000 after acquiring an additional 510,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.32. 405,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,844,316. The company has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $53.83.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

