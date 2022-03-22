J2 Capital Management Inc Makes New $7.05 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after buying an additional 3,427,158 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,265,000 after buying an additional 298,066 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,458,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,584,000 after buying an additional 401,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,616,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,942 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.70. The company had a trading volume of 164,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,910,985. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.98 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

