J2 Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,479,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 154,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $85.70. 134,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,048,996. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

