J2 Capital Management Inc Purchases Shares of 4,172 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,172 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 134,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average is $92.05. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.77.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

