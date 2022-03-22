Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $187.97

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $187.97 and last traded at $187.81, with a volume of 331699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.05.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $11,593,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $2,225,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

