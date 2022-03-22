Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after purchasing an additional 46,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,833 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,603,000 after buying an additional 188,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,292. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -751.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.53.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.