Jacobs & Co. CA Lowers Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.39. 329,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,510. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.