Jacobs & Co. CA Lowers Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GSK traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.39. 329,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,510. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $46.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.50%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.
GlaxoSmithKline Profile (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.