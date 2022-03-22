Jacobs & Co. CA Lowers Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 152.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 59.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

YUMC traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.56. 92,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.