Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.38.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.48. The company had a trading volume of 449,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,869. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
