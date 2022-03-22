Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.48. The company had a trading volume of 449,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,869. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

