Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Woodmark in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMWD. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $943.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,383,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 306,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after buying an additional 140,495 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 435,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,543,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,031 shares of company stock valued at $748,336. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

