Jet2 (LON:JET2) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JET2. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.80) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.80) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. reiterated an under review rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.72) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,602.50 ($21.10).

Get Jet2 alerts:

JET2 opened at GBX 1,155.25 ($15.21) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,255.94. Jet2 has a 1-year low of GBX 912.40 ($12.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.71).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.