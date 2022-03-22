Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jet2 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Jet2 alerts:

OTCMKTS:DRTGF opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. Jet2 has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Jet2 plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.