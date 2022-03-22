Jetcoin (JET) Price Hits $0.0184 on Top Exchanges

Jetcoin (JET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Jetcoin has a market cap of $235,388.04 and $69,915.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

