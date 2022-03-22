JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) EVP Christopher Ditullio Sells 1,050 Shares

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOANGet Rating) EVP Christopher Ditullio sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $12,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. JOANN Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.29 million and a P/E ratio of 8.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. JOANN’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

JOAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their target price on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.