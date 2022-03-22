JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) EVP Christopher Ditullio Sells 1,050 Shares

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) EVP Christopher Ditullio sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $12,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. JOANN Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.29 million and a P/E ratio of 8.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. JOANN’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

JOAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their target price on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

