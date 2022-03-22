JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €22.00 Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($19.89) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.98) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.90 ($16.37) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.39 ($20.21).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €12.02 ($13.20) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €13.08 and a 200-day moving average of €14.27. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €9.69 ($10.65) and a one year high of €19.00 ($20.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

