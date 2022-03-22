JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $164.00 Price Target

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) received a $164.00 target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NKE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

NIKE stock traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,291. The firm has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

