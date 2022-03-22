JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target to GBX 830

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($9.35) to GBX 830 ($10.93) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAESY. Societe Generale lowered BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. DZ Bank lowered BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BAE Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $433.50.
Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
