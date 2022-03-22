JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target to GBX 830

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($9.35) to GBX 830 ($10.93) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAESY. Societe Generale lowered BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. DZ Bank lowered BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BAE Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $433.50.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in BAE Systems by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BAE Systems by 41.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

