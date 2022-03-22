JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 4.6% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 183,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 305,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 269,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.65. 12,407,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,797,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.50. The company has a market cap of $412.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.