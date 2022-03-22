Karat Packaging (KRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Karat Packaging to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KRT stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Karat Packaging by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

