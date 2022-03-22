Kava.io (KAVA) Reaches Market Cap of $513.55 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.56 or 0.00200911 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00026171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.80 or 0.00431600 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00058584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.