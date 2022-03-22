Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

KEL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.55.

TSE KEL opened at C$6.53 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,580,716.16.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

