Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.54

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.54 and last traded at $71.25, with a volume of 313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.98.

Get Kenon alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 422.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 869,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,002,000 after purchasing an additional 702,980 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 6.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 111,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 26.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.