Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in CDW by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CDW by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Shares of CDW opened at $178.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $154.53 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

