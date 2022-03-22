Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX stock opened at $253.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.39. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.10 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.