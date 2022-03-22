Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 549 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

GTO opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $57.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69.

