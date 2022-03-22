Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,875 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35. General Motors has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura decreased their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.05.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.