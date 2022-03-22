Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dover by 681.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 160.9% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $158.16 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $133.01 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

