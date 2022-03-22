Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 435.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 74,584 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,543,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,492,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

