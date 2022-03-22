Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

3M stock opened at $148.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.59. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

