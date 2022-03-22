Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 138.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 441,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,876,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.20.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

