Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 313.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.