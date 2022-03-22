Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

Shares of NXPI opened at $190.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $168.74 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

