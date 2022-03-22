Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 139 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in CarMax by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in CarMax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,665,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMX opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.39 and a 1-year high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.18.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

