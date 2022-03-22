Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 9,674 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,674 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,119,000 after buying an additional 301,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,206,000 after buying an additional 516,806 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,255,000 after buying an additional 78,963 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,250,000 after buying an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,489,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

NYSE:AIG opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.