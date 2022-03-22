KeyCorp Lowers AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $155.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $134.69 on Friday. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $120.25 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.