Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report released on Friday, March 18th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KZR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $726.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.25. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $18.55.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 39.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 126,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 15.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 43,649 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.