Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $5.64

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.64, but opened at $6.01. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 40,728 shares.
A number of research firms have weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52.
About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.