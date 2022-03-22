KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in KLA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in KLA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in KLA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.10.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $356.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.98. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

