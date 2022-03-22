Klever Price Up 5.2% This Week (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market capitalization of $71.30 million and $2.63 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00046470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.91 or 0.06999622 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,755.65 or 0.99827480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00042612 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.